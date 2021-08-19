Anthrax Announce 2022 European Tour As Part Of 40th Anniversary Celebration

Thrash metal band Anthrax have announced plans to embark on a European tour in 2022 as part of their 40th anniversary celebration.
The band will kick off their first European trek since the summer of 2019 on September 27, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The band is currently scheduled to play 28 dates in 16 countries. The tour will conclude in Zurich, Switzerland, on November 5. Municipal Waste will support on all dates.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. BST, 11 a.m. CET.
"It sure has been a long time since we rock'n'rolled in the U.K. and Europe," said Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, "but we're coming back soon to bring the noise to all of you guys. Being that we can't get over there until 2022, we're going to make sure that every show will be an eventful one."
He added, "We won't just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary — hey, we'll be giving YOU some history! — but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can't wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!"
"There's just something special about Europe," said singer Joey Belladonna. "Our fans there have always had a full-fledged excitement about our shows, and I enjoy performing more than anyone can imagine, so we're really looking forward to this tour."
Anthrax's European tour dates:
Sep. 27 - 02 Academy, Birmingham, UK
Sep. 29 - Academy, Manchester, UK
Sep. 30 - 02 Academy, Glasgow, UK
Oct. 01 - 02 City Hall, Newcastle, UK
Oct. 03 - 02 Academy, Leeds, UK
Oct. 04 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Oct. 06 - 02 Academy, Bristol, UK
Oct. 08 - Brixton Academy, London, UK
Oct. 10 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
Oct. 11 - 013, Tilburg, Netherlands
Oct. 13 - Bataclan, Paris, France
Oct. 14 - Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen, Germany
Oct. 15 - Werk 2, Leipzig, Germany
Oct. 17 - Vega Main Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct. 18 - Trädgår'n, Gothenburg, Sweden
Oct. 19 - Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden
Oct. 21 - Tullisali, Oulu, Finland
Oct. 22 - Logomo, Turku, Finland
Oct. 23 - Kultuurikatel, Talinn, Estonia
Oct. 25 - Stodola, Warsaw, Poland
Oct. 26 - Batschapp, Frankfurt, Germany
Oct. 27 - LKA Longhorn, Stuttgart, Germany
Oct. 29 - Sono, Brno, Czech Republic
Oct. 31 - Babra Negra, Budapest, Hungary
Nov. 01 - Culture Factory, Zagreb, Croatia
Nov. 02 - Arena, Vienna, Austria
Nov. 04 - Alcatraz, Milan, Italy
Nov. 05 - Komplex, Zurich, Switzerland
