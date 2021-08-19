South Korea Producer Prices Jump 0.7% In July

Producer prices in South Korea spiked 0.7 percent on month in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - accelerating from 0.5 percent in June.

On a yearly basis, producer prices surged 7.1 percent after two straight months at 6.6 percent.

Individually, prices for agricultural products were up 1.5 percent on month and 8.4 percent on year, manufacturing products rose 1.0 percent on month and 11.8 percent on year, utilities gained 0.7 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year and services rose 0.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.

