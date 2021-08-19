Taiwan Stock Market May See Mild Support

The Taiwan stock market turned lower again, one day after ending the nine-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 960 points or 5.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,375-point plateau although it may see a measure of traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed, with bargain hunting expected after heavy losses in the previous session. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Thursday with losses in all sectors - especially the finance, and cement stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 450.87 points or 2.68 percent to finish at the daily low of 16,375.40 after peaking at 16,777.78.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 1.10 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.48 percent, CTBC Financial declined 1.16 percent, Fubon Financial surrendered 1.28 percent, First Financial slid 0.65 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.61 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 4.48 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 3.74 percent, Largan Precision fell 1.62 percent, Catcher Technology lost 1.40 percent, MediaTek shed 2.63 percent, Delta Electronics gained 0.75 percent, Formosa Plastic plummeted 2.81 percent, Asia Cement weakened 1.70 percent and Taiwan Cement plunged 2/22 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uncertain as the major averages opened lower on Thursday but spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, eventually ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow lost 66.57 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,894.12, while the NASDAQ added 15.87 points or 0.11 percent to end at 14,541 and the S&P rose 5.5 points or 0.13 percent to close at 4,405.80.

The initial downside move on Wall Street came as traders continued to digest the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which note the increased possibility the central bank's asset purchase program may be scaled back before the end of the year.

Potentially adding evidence to Fed officials' view that the is close to the goal of maximum employment, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing initial jobless claims fell to a new pandemic-era low last week.

Bargain hunting helped to lift the markets as the session progressed.

Crude oil futures fell for a sixth straight session Thursday on worries about the outlook for energy demand after data showed a surprise build in gasoline inventories and continued spikes in cases. West Texas Intermediate futures for September ended down $1.77 or 2.7 percent at $63.60 a barrel, a three-month low.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide July numbers for export orders and Q2 data for current account later today. Export orders are predicted to jump 20.85 percent on year after spiking 31.1 percent in June. The current account surplus in Q1 was $25.96 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis