New Zealand Credit Card Spending Declines In July

New Zealand credit card spending declined for the second month in July, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Friday.

Credit card spending decreased 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in July, following a 1.0 percent decline in June. Spending declined for second straight month.

On a yearly basis, growth in credit card spending rose to 6.9 percent in July from 6.4 percent in the previous month.

Domestic card billing grew 1.9 percent on month after falling 3.7 percent a month ago.

