Sweden Capacity Utilization Rises In Q2

Sweden's capacity utilization increased in the second quarter, figures from Statistics Sweden said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rose to 91.3 percent in the second quarter from 89.7 percent in the previous quarter.

The latest growth was above 90.0 percent for the first time since third quarter of 2019.

In the same quarter last year, the capacity utilization was 82.3 percent.

On an annual basis, the calendar adjusted capacity utilization increased by 8.9 percentage points to 91.5 percent in the second quarter, the agency said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.