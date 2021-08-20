Poland Retail Sales Accelerate In July

Poland's retail sales increased in July, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Retail sales grew 3.9 percent year-on-year in July, after a 3.0 percent growth in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear accelerated 15.8 percent yearly in July and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment surged 6.8 percent.

Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores rose 2.6 percent and food, beverages and tobacco products gained 1.9 percent.

Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, and others gained by 0.1 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 2.1 percent in July.

At current prices, retail sales rose 8.9 percent annually in July. Economists had expected a 9.3 percent growth.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.