Australia Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday see August results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, their scores were 56.9, 44.2 and 45.2, respectively.

Japan will see August results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in July, their scores were 53.0, 47.4 and 48.8, respectively.

Singapore will release July figures for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was flat on month and up 2.4 percent on year, while core CPI rose 0.6 percent on year.

Taiwan will provide July numbers for unemployment, industrial production and retail sales. In June, the jobless rate was 4.76 percent, industrial production jumped 18.37 percent on year and retail sales tumbled an annual 13.3 percent.

Economic News

