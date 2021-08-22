South Korea Bourse Tipped To Halt Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, tumbling almost 100 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,060-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, although upside from the technology stocks may be tempered by weakness from the oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index skidded 37.32 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 3,060.51 after trading between 3,049.03 and 3,122.09. Volume was 660 million shares worth 16.1 trillion won. There were 829 decliners and 70 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.20 percent, while KB Financial dropped 0.97 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 2.33 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.55 percent, LG Electronics slid 1.01 percent, Naver fell 0.47 percent, LG Chem added 0.45 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.64 percent, S-Oil sank 0.91 percent, SK Innovation climbed 1.30 percent, POSCO retreated 1.75 percent, SK Telecom surrendered 1.90 percent, KEPCO added 0.63 percent, Hyundai Motor tanked 2.42 percent, Kia Motors declined 1.24 percent and SK Hynix was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 225.98 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 35.120.08, while the NASDAQ spiked 172.86 points or 1.19 percent to end at 14.714.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 35.87 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,441.67. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the S&P fell 0.6 percent.

With the upward move, stocks regain grounded following the sharp pullback earlier in the week. The major averages fell to their lowest levels in almost a month on concerns about the outlook for monetary policy following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

But technology stocks helped the markets to recover, particularly among software and biotech stocks.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Friday on worries about outlook for energy demand due to spikes in cases and possible fresh restrictions in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or 2.2 percent at $62.32 a barrel.

