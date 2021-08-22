Thai Stock Market Expected To See Continued Strength On Monday

The Thai stock market moved higher again on Friday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 25 points or 1.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,555-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, although upside from the technology stocks may be tempered by weakness from the oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from cement and financial shares were dented by weakness from the energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 8.90 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 1,553.18 after trading between 1,545.92 and 1,554.45. Volume was 31.178 billion shares worth 82.371 billion baht. There were 869 decliners and 826 gainers, with 506 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.55 percent, while Thailand Airport jumped 1.71 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 1.46 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.61 percent, BTS Group accelerated 1.70 percent, Gulf rallied 2.65 percent, Kasikornbank spiked 2.36 percent, Krung Thai Card advanced 0.85 percent, PTT Oil & Retail improved 1.75 percent, PTT lost 0.71 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 1.95 percent, PTT Global Chemical plummeted 3.00 percent, SCG Packaging gained 1.06 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.54 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.49 percent, TTB Bank soared 2.06 percent and Bangkok Dusit Medical, Charoen Pokphand Foods and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 225.98 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 35.120.08, while the NASDAQ spiked 172.86 points or 1.19 percent to end at 14.714.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 35.87 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,441.67. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the S&P fell 0.6 percent.

With the upward move, stocks regain grounded following the sharp pullback earlier in the week. The major averages fell to their lowest levels in almost a month on concerns about the outlook for monetary policy following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

But stocks helped the markets to recover, particularly among software and biotech stocks.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Friday on worries about outlook for energy demand due to spikes in cases and possible fresh restrictions in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or 2.2 percent at $62.32 a barrel.

