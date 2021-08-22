Oversold Hang Seng Overdue For Support On Monday

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 1,000 points or 4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 24,850-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, although upside from the technology stocks may be tempered by weakness from the oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 466.58 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 24,849.72 after trading between 24,581.60 and 25,244.75.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies slipped 0.57 percent, while AIA Group slid 2.10 percent, Alibaba Group and CNOOC both shed 2.59 percent, Alibaba Health Info cratered 13.30 percent, ANTA Sports declined 3.82 percent, China Life Insurance gave away 0.62 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 2.87 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 2.27 percent, China Resources Land dipped 1.61 percent, CITIC rose 0.24 percent, Country Garden retreated 4.34 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 6.97 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 5.44 percent, Hang Lung Properties surrendered 3.18 percent, Henderson Land weakened 0.56 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.47 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was down 0.23 percent, Longfor was up 0.14 percent, Meituan skidded 4.54 percent, New World Development eased 0.14 percent, Sands China tanked 5.89 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 1.44 percent, Techtronic Industries dropped 2.65 percent, Xiaomi Corporation lost 2.29 percent and WuXi Biologics plummeted 7.47 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 225.98 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 35.120.08, while the NASDAQ spiked 172.86 points or 1.19 percent to end at 14.714.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 35.87 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,441.67. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the S&P fell 0.6 percent.

With the upward move, stocks regain grounded following the sharp pullback earlier in the week. The major averages fell to their lowest levels in almost a month on concerns about the outlook for monetary policy following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

But technology stocks helped the markets to recover, particularly among software and biotech stocks.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Friday on worries about outlook for energy demand due to spikes in cases and possible fresh restrictions in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or 2.2 percent at $62.32 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com