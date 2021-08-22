China Stock Market Expected To Snap Losing Streak

The China stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 60 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,425-point plateau although it's expected to find support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, although upside from the technology stocks may be tempered by weakness from the oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and properties.

For the day, the index skidded 38.22 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 3,427.33 after trading between 3,394.97 and 3,453.15. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 28.27 points or 1.17 percent to end at 2,388.96.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, while China Merchants Bank skidded 1.07 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.75 percent, Jiangxi Copper shed 0.70 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) eased 0.17 percent, Yanzhou Coal added 0.60 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.90 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.25 percent, China Shenhua Energy sank 0.75 percent, Gemdale soared 3.45 percent, Poly Developments spiked 2.71 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.73 percent, China Fortune Land tumbled 1.92 percent and Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 225.98 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 35.120.08, while the NASDAQ spiked 172.86 points or 1.19 percent to end at 14.714.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 35.87 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,441.67. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the S&P fell 0.6 percent.

With the upward move, stocks regain grounded following the sharp pullback earlier in the week. The major averages fell to their lowest levels in almost a month on concerns about the outlook for monetary policy following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

But stocks helped the markets to recover, particularly among software and biotech stocks.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Friday on worries about outlook for energy demand due to spikes in cases and possible fresh restrictions in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or 2.2 percent at $62.32 a barrel.

