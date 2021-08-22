Singapore Stock Market Poised To Add To Friday's Gains

The Singapore stock has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,100-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, although upside from the technology stocks may be tempered by weakness from the oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and the property stocks.

For the day, the index added 15.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 3,102.75 after trading between 3,099.67 and 3,115.82.

Among the actives, CapitaLand spiked 1.76 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust dropped 0.48 percent, City Developments increased 0.29 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 1.23 percent, Dairy Farm International soared 1.77 percent, DBS Group perked 0.80 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.62 percent, Keppel Corp added 0.58 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust both climbed 0.97 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was up 0.09 percent, SATS surged 2.99 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 1.56 percent, Singapore Airlines jumped 1.41 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.09 percent, Singapore Press Holdings gained 0.53 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.26 percent, SingTel gathered 0.84 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.70 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.47 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.69 percent and Ascendas REIT and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 225.98 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 35.120.08, while the NASDAQ spiked 172.86 points or 1.19 percent to end at 14.714.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 35.87 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,441.67. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the S&P fell 0.6 percent.

With the upward move, stocks regain grounded following the sharp pullback earlier in the week. The major averages fell to their lowest levels in almost a month on concerns about the outlook for monetary policy following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

But stocks helped the markets to recover, particularly among software and biotech stocks.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Friday on worries about outlook for energy demand due to spikes in cases and possible fresh restrictions in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or 2.2 percent at $62.32 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release July figures for consumer prices later today; in June, overall inflation was flat on month and up 2.4 percent on year, while core CPI rose 0.6 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis