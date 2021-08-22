Taiwan Stock Market Expected To Halt Its Slide

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 485 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,340-point plateau although it's due for support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, although upside from the technology stocks may be tempered by weakness from the oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial and cement stocks and mixed performances from the shares.

For the day, the index dipped 33.46 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 16,341.94 after trading between 16,248.08 and 16,507.11.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.19 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.48 percent, CTBC Financial dropped 0.94 percent, Fubon Financial shed 0.65 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.25 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.36 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.46 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.18 percent, Catcher Technology declined 1.14 percent, MediaTek retreated 1.69 percent, Delta Electronics tanked 2.23 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.93 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.81 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 0.11 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 225.98 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 35.120.08, while the NASDAQ spiked 172.86 points or 1.19 percent to end at 14.714.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 35.87 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,441.67. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the S&P fell 0.6 percent.

With the upward move, stocks regain grounded following the sharp pullback earlier in the week. The major averages fell to their lowest levels in almost a month on concerns about the outlook for monetary policy following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

But technology stocks helped the markets to recover, particularly among software and biotech stocks.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Friday on worries about outlook for energy demand due to spikes in cases and possible fresh restrictions in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or 2.2 percent at $62.32 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide July numbers for unemployment, industrial production and retail sales later today. In June, the jobless rate was 4.76 percent, industrial production jumped 18.37 percent on year and retail sales tumbled an annual 13.3 percent.

