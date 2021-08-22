Higher Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 55 points or 0.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,030-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, although upside from the technology stocks may be tempered by weakness from the oil companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index gained 38.45 points or 0.64 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,030.77 after moving as low as 5,938.41.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.45 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 2.36 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.85 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia climbed 1.29 percent, Indosat surged 6.97 percent, Indocement added 0.68 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 3.02 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.20 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.55 percent, Astra International sank 0.97 percent, Astra Agro Lestari dropped 0.90 percent, Aneka Tambang rose 0.44 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.61 percent, Timah tumbled 1.73 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 2.86 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank CIMB Niaga, Bank Central Asia, Jasa Marga and Perusahaan Gas Negara were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 225.98 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 35.120.08, while the NASDAQ spiked 172.86 points or 1.19 percent to end at 14.714.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 35.87 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,441.67. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the S&P fell 0.6 percent.

With the upward move, stocks regain grounded following the sharp pullback earlier in the week. The major averages fell to their lowest levels in almost a month on concerns about the outlook for monetary policy following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

But stocks helped the markets to recover, particularly among software and biotech stocks.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Friday on worries about outlook for energy demand due to spikes in cases and possible fresh restrictions in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or 2.2 percent at $62.32 a barrel.

