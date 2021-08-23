New Zealand Retail Sales Data Due On Tuesday

New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q2 figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, retail sales were up 2.5 percent on quarter and 6.8 percent on year.

Thailand will provide July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to spike 43 percent on year, slowing from 53.75 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 19.7 percent, down from 43.82 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $0.94 billion, down from $0.95 billion a month earlier.

Economic News

