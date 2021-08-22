Australian Market Slightly Higher

The Australian stock market is slightly higher on Monday, snapping the losing streak of five sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, even as traders remain concerned as the country struggles to contain the domestic situation, primarily in New South Wales and now in Victoria, with states and territories going in for tighter restrictions.

NSW reported 818 new cases on Sunday, with three deaths. Victoria also recorded 71 new locally acquired cases, with the total active cases of COVID-19 across Victoria standing at 494.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 12.00 points or 0.16 percent to 7,472.90, after touching a high of 7,492.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 17.50 points or 0.23 percent to 7,742.60. Australian stocks closed marginally lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is edging up 0.4 percent and OZ Minerals is gaining almost 3 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are losing almost 2 percent each. Rio Tinto is flat.



Oil stocks are higher, with Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum gaining almost 1 percent each, while Beach energy is edging up 0.5 percent. Santos and Origin Energy are flat.

Among tech stocks, Appen is surging more than 5 percent and WiseTech Global is up more than 2 percent, while Xero and Afterpay are adding almost 3 percent each.

Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent, while Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent and Gold Road Resources is gaining almost 2 percent. Northern Star Resources and Resolute Mining are flat.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are flat.



In other news, Australian energy company Spark Infrastructure Group agreed to a takeover offer from consortium led by private equity firm KKR & Co. valuing the company at about A$5.2 billion. He stock is up more than 2 percent.

Shares in Ampol are losing almost 6 percent after the Australian fuel retailer and distributor has made a $2 billion takeover offer for its New Zealand counterpart Z Energy Ltd. in a move to expand its reach as the company returns to profitability.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in August, albeit at a much slower rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a 14-month low manufacturing PMI score of 51.7. That's down from 56.9 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the services PMI fell from 44.2 in July to 43.3 in August, while the composite slipped from 45.2 in July to 43.5 this month.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.716 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move to the upside during trading on Friday, following the lackluster performance seen during trading on Thursday. The major averages all ended the day firmly in positive territory after ending the previous session on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts, jumping 172.88 points or 1.2 percent to 14,714.66. The Dow also climbed 225.96 points or 0.7 percent to 35,120.08 and the S&P 500 advanced 35.87 points or 0.8 percent to 4,441.67.



The major European also moved to the upside after seeing weakness earlier in the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both ended the day up by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Friday on worries about outlook for energy demand due to spikes in coronavirus cases and possible fresh restrictions in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or 2.2 percent at $62.32 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis