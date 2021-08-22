Japanese Market Sharply Higher

Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, recouping the losses of the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 gaining almost 500 points to be below the 27,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, even as traders continued to be concerned about the spread of the highly contagious variants and the resultant state of emergencies.

With just a day to go for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, COVID-19 daily new cases continue at record levels in Japan and state of emergency through much of the nation. Japan reported about 22,300 new cases on Sunday after topping the 25,000 mark for the past four days.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 472.42 points or 1.75 percent at 27,485.67, after touching a high of 27,485.90 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 3 percent and Toyota is adding more than 3 percent.



The major exporters are higher, with Panasonic gaining more than 2 percent, Sony adding almost 3 percent, Canon up more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric rising almost 2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining almost 1 percent each.

Among the other major gainers, Denso is gaining more than 7 percent, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Shiseido are adding more than 4 percent each. Nippon Yusen K.K., Omron, Asahi Group Holdings, Recruit Holdings, Konami Holdings, Alps Alpine and Kubota are all up more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, there are no major losers.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4. That's down from 53.0 in July, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the services PMI fell from 46.4 in July to 43.5 in August, while the composite slipped from 48.8 in July to 45.9 this month.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 109 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move to the upside during trading on Friday, following the lackluster performance seen during trading on Thursday. The major averages all ended the day firmly in positive territory after ending the previous session on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts, jumping 172.88 points or 1.2 percent to 14,714.66. The Dow also climbed 225.96 points or 0.7 percent to 35,120.08 and the S&P 500 advanced 35.87 points or 0.8 percent to 4,441.67.



The major European also moved to the upside after seeing weakness earlier in the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both ended the day up by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Friday on worries about outlook for energy demand due to spikes in coronavirus cases and possible fresh restrictions in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or 2.2 percent at $62.32 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis