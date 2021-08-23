European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Composite PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from the euro area on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases France flash PMI data for August. The composite output index is forecast to fall slightly to 56.5 from 56.6 in July.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to fall to 62.2 in August from 62.4 in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area flash composite output index. The flash composite index is expected to drop to 59.7 in August from 60.2 in July.

Half an hour later, UK IHS Markit/CIPS composite PMI data is due.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey data for August. The order book balance is expected to drop to 16 from 17 in July.

At 10.00 am ET, Eurozone flash consumer confidence survey results for August are due. The index is seen falling to -5.0 from -4.4 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.