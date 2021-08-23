Estonia Producer Prices Rise In July

Estonia's producer prices increased in July, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index grew 14.8 percent year-on-year in July.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 4.0 percent in July.

"Compared to both this year's June and last year's July, the index was affected the most by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products," Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Import prices rose 2.3 percent monthly in July and gained 14.2 percent from a year ago.

Export prices grew 2.3 percent monthly in June and increased 14.9 percent yearly.

