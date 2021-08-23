Lithuania Industrial Production Rises In July

Lithuania's industrial production increased in July, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 15.0 percent year-on-year in July.

Manufacturing output grew 15.0 percent annually in July. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 16.7 percent.

Production in mining and quarrying surged 13.5 percent and manufacturing output rose 16.0 percent. Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 1.7 percent, while those in water supply, and waste management increased 7.6 percent.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 25.4 percent yearly in June and those of capital goods increased 22.2 percent.

Production of energy rose 8.0 percent. Production of durable goods and non-durable goods increased by 15.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0 percent in July.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 13.0 percent yearly in July and decreasd 4.9 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.