Turkey Consumer Confidence Decreases In August

Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in August, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 78.2 in August from 79.5 in July.

The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

The assessment of the present financial situation of household rose to 61.3 in August from 57.9 in July.

The financial situation expectation of households decreased to 78.6 in August from 79.8 in the previous month.

The general economic situation expectation index declined to 75.3 in August from 83.2 in the prior month.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months rose to 97.7 from 97.0 in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.