Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Eases In July

Taiwan's industrial production increased at a softer pace in July, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Industrial output grew 13.93 percent year-on-year in July, following a 18.0 percent increase June.

The annual growth in manufacturing output eased to 15.02 percent from 19.65 percent in the previous month. Water supply output gained 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying declined 0.45 percent and electricity, gas and water supply output fell 1.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 1.65 percent in July, after a 2.26 percent rise in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.