Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, with strong support expected from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the financial and stocks were offset by weakness from the plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index added 4.40 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 1,522.43 after trading between 1,519.53 and 1,524.86.

Among the actives, Axiata rallied 0.77 percent, while CIMB Group climbed 0.86 percent, Dialog Group jumped 1.17 percent, Digi.com fell 0.23 percent, Genting soared 1.69 percent, Genting Malaysia surged 3.24 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 1.42 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.52 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.30 percent, Maybank collected 0.62 percent, Maxis added 0.44 percent, MISC declined 0.88 percent, MRDIY dropped 0.51 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.50 percent, Press Metal spiked 1.43 percent, Public Bank perked 0.51 percent, RHB Capital gathered 0.56 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 1.82 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.26 percent, Telekom Malaysia gained 0.34 percent, Tenaga Nasional was up 0.20 percent, Top Glove retreated 1.05 percent and PPB Group and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow advanced 215.63 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 35,335.71, while the NASDAQ spiked 227.99 points or 1.55 percent to close at 14,942.65 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.86 points or 0.85 percent to end at 4,479.53.

Investors continued to track updates on the front and also looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, due later this week. Fed Chairman Powell is expected to provide more details about the timeline of tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program and the outlook for the .

In economic news, U.S. existing home sales jumped more than expected in July, helping to ease concerns that the economic recovery is faltering.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday, snapping a seven-day losing streak and posting their biggest single-session gain in five months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October jumped $3.50 or 5.6 percent at $65.64 a barrel after sinking 9 percent last week.

