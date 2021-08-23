Singapore Bourse Tipped To Remain Rangebound

The Singapore stock has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,090-point plateau and it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, with strong support expected from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the industrials and mixed performances from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index shed 15.19 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 3,087.56 after trading between 3,087.16 and 3,118.08.



Among the actives, CapitaLand added 0.50 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gained 0.48 percent, City Developments skidded 1.16 percent, DBS Group fell 0.33 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.24 percent, Keppel Corp surrendered 0.57 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust shed 0.48 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 0.96 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and SembCorp Industries both dropped 0.51 percent, SATS eased 0.24 percent, Singapore Airlines lost 0.40 percent, Singapore Exchange plummeted 4.37 percent, Singapore Press Holdings sank 0.53 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering declined 0.78 percent, SingTel tanked 1.26 percent, Thai Beverage soared 1.49 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.43 percent, Wilmar International plunged 1.87 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 3.50 percent and Ascendas REIT, Comfort DelGro, Dairy Farm International and Hongkong Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow advanced 215.63 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 35,335.71, while the NASDAQ spiked 227.99 points or 1.55 percent to close at 14,942.65 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.86 points or 0.85 percent to end at 4,479.53.

Investors continued to track updates on the front and also looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, due later this week. Fed Chairman Powell is expected to provide more details about the timeline of tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program and the outlook for the .

In economic news, U.S. existing home sales jumped more than expected in July, helping to ease concerns that the economic recovery is faltering.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday, snapping a seven-day losing streak and posting their biggest single-session gain in five months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October jumped $3.50 or 5.6 percent at $65.64 a barrel after sinking 9 percent last week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis