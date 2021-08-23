Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day losing streak in which it had plunged almost 485 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,740-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, with strong support expected from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index surged 399.90 points or 2.45 percent to finish at 16,741.84 after trading between 16,459.13 and 16,785.29.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 2.61 percent, while Mega Financial skidded 1.27 percent, CTBC Financial improved 1.42 percent, Fubon Financial surged 3.27 percent, First Financial was up 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.45 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 5.21 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 2.87 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.91 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.58 percent, MediaTek spiked 4.35 percent, Delta Electronics accelerated 2.66 percent, Formosa Plastic gathered 2.30 percent, Asia Cement improved 1.40 percent and Taiwan Cement perked 1.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow advanced 215.63 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 35,335.71, while the NASDAQ spiked 227.99 points or 1.55 percent to close at 14,942.65 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.86 points or 0.85 percent to end at 4,479.53.

Investors continued to track updates on the front and also looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, due later this week. Fed Chairman Powell is expected to provide more details about the timeline of tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program and the outlook for the .

In economic news, U.S. existing home sales jumped more than expected in July, helping to ease concerns that the economic recovery is faltering.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday, snapping a seven-day losing streak and posting their biggest single-session gain in five months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October jumped $3.50 or 5.6 percent at $65.64 a barrel after sinking 9 percent last week.

