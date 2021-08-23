Hong Kong Stock Market Draws Firm Lead For Tuesday

The Hong Kong stock market on Monday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 1,000 points or 4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,100-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, with strong support expected from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks, casinos and oil and companies.

For the day, the index climbed 259.87 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 25,109.59 after trading between 25,036.99 and 25,458.33.

Among the actives, AIA Group rallied 3.60 percent, while Alibaba Group spiked 4.27 percent, Alibaba Health Info accelerated 3.78 percent, ANTA Sports rose 0.06 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.47 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gathered 2.19 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 2.27 percent, China Resources Land tanked 1.82 percent, CNOOC advanced 1.16 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 1.71 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 1.03 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.10 percent, Henderson Land perked 1.40 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 0.91 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.14 percent, Longfor surged 6.96 percent, Meituan plummeted 7.78 percent, Sands China soared 4.31 percent, Techtronic Industries strengthened 0.96 percent, Xiaomi Corporation jumped 2.46 percent, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 11.68 percent and AAC Technologies, New World Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties, CITIC and Country Garden were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow advanced 215.63 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 35,335.71, while the NASDAQ spiked 227.99 points or 1.55 percent to close at 14,942.65 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.86 points or 0.85 percent to end at 4,479.53.

Investors continued to track updates on the front and also looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, due later this week. Fed Chairman Powell is expected to provide more details about the timeline of tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program and the outlook for the .

In economic news, U.S. existing home sales jumped more than expected in July, helping to ease concerns that the economic recovery is faltering.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday, snapping a seven-day losing streak and posting their biggest single-session gain in five months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October jumped $3.50 or 5.6 percent at $65.64 a barrel after sinking 9 percent last week.

