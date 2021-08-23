South Korea Consumer Confidence Ebbs In August - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea dipped slightly in August, according to the latest survey from the Bank of Korea's sentiment index, which came in with a score of 102.5 - down from 103.2 in July.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards and their future outlook were unchanged at 91 and 96, respectively.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was one point higher than in July at 96, and that concerning future household spending was one point lower than in the previous month, at 107.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was five points lower than in the previous month, at 77, and that concerning future domestic economic conditions was two points lower than in the previous month, at 90.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 2.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.