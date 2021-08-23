New Zealand Retail Sales Rise 3.3% In Q2

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - accelerating from 2.8 percent in the three months prior.

The total value of retail sales rose 4.0 percent on quarter (NZ$1.1 billion).

By industry, the largest movements were: electrical and electronic goods retailing - up 6.9 percent; food and beverage services - up 5.6 percent; motor vehicle and parts retailing - up 3.1 percent; pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing - up 7.5 percent; and accommodation - up 11.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales surged 33.3 percent after gaining 6.6 percent in the previous three months.

