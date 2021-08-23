Australian Market Modestly Higher

The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 breaking back above the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with energy and materials stocks out-performing on firmer commodity prices.

Meanwhile, the upside is limited as Australia imposed strict lockdown in two of its biggest cities Sydney and Melbourne as it struggles to contain the domestic situation, primarily in New South Wales and now in Victoria.

NSW has reported 753 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Victoria also recorded 50 new locally acquired cases, with the active cases totalling 522 across Victoria.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 18.70 points or 0.25 percent to 7,508.60, after touching a high of 7,518.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 17.80 points or 0.23 percent to 7,778.90. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.2 percent. OZ Minerals is up almost 4 percent and Mineral Resources is adding more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices bounced back overnight. Santos and Oil Search are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 3 percent, Beach energy is up more than 3 percent and Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent.



Oil Search has bounced back to profit as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 oil price crash. It is also closing on sealing a $22 billion deal to merge with larger rival Santos.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent and Westpac is adding 0.5 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.2 percent and ANZ Banking is flat.



Among tech stocks, Xero and Afterpay are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Appen is adding more than 1 percent. WiseTech Global is losing almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Resolute Mining, Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources are adding more than 2 percent each.



In other news, shares in Nanosonics are surging more than 16 percent after the infection control biotech company reported that revenues bounced back after a tough first half to the year.

Online marketplace giant Kogan will not pay a final dividend to shareholders after a number of unexpected costs and weaker performance over the second half of 2020-21 saw profits falling 86 percent. The stock is down more than 10 percent.

Shares in Ansell are plunging almost 10 percent despite the profits for the full year at the protective equipment maker jumping 58 percent in constant currency terms on 27 percent revenue growth as there was strong demand due to COVID-19.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.721 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed on a strong note on Monday with several counters from across various sectors attracting buyers. Technology stocks had a good outing once again, and contributed significantly to the fairly buoyant mood in the market.



Among the major averages, the Dow ended higher by 215.63 points or 0.61 percent at 35,335.71. The S&P 500 advanced 37.86 points or 0.85 percent to settle at 4,479.53, while the tech-laden Nasdaq closed stronger by 227.99 points or 1.55 percent at 14,942.65.

The major European also closed on a firm note on the day, rebounding strongly after recording their biggest weekly loss in several months last week. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX ended 0.28 percent up and France's CAC 40 surged up 0.86 percent.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday, snapping a seven-day losing streak and posting their biggest single-session gain in five months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October jumped $3.50 or 5.6 percent at $65.64 a barrel after sinking 9 percent last week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis