Finland Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In July

Finland's producer price inflation accelerated in July, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices increased 14.8 percent year-on-year in July, after a 11.0 percent rise in June.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals and timber from July last year.

Import prices grew 15.1 percent annually in July and export prices rose by 14.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 3.4 percent in July, after a 1.6 percent increase in the prior month.

