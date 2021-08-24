Czech Economic Confidence Weakens In August

The Czech economic confidence decreased in August, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 98.6 in August from 99.7 in July.

The confidence index decreased to 97.1 in August from 99.3 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index weakened to 97.1 in August from 98.7 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction declined to 116.4 from 114.0 in the prior month, while that for trade fell to 102.4 from 104.7.

The consumer confidence improved to 106.0 in August from 101.9 a month ago.

