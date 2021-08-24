Bay Street May Open With Positive Bias On Earnings News

Canadian shares may move higher on strong earnings announcements from major banks. Firm crude oil prices may also support the market, while weak bullion prices are likely to limit upside.

The Canadian stock market closed notably higher on Monday, lifted by strong gains in energy, materials and healthcare shares. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 138.24 points or 0.68% at 20,477.26.

BMO Financial Group (BMO.TO) said it recorded strong pre-provision pre-tax earnings of C$2.9 billion for the third quarter, up 12% year-over-year, driven by revenue growth of 10%. Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share was C$3.44, up 86% from last year.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $2,542 million, compared to $1,304 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.99, up 91% from $1.04 in the previous year.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO) announced today that it has received an order to build another SXM-10 geostationary communications satellite for audio company SiriusXM (SIRI). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The latest order follows the SXM-9 satellite order that was announced earlier this month.

Asian stocks ended on strong note on Tuesday as positive U.S. vaccination news and easing worries about an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve raised hopes the global will recover faster than expects.

Investors also awaited the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference later in the week for clues on possible asset purchase tapering timeline.

After opening on a firm note, European stocs are drifting lower as investors largely stay cautious, looking for direction. Among the major , Germany is modestly higher, while the U.K. and France are down 0.3% and 0.56%, respectively.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are gaining $1.01 or 1.56% at $66.65 a barrel.

Gold futures are down slightly at $1,805.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.059 or 0.25% at $23.715 an ounce.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News