Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Products Return To Stores

Coffee major Starbucks Corp.'s fall menu favorites with Pumpkin is returning to stores across the United States and Canada starting Tuesday.

Signaling the start of the fall season, Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and more will be available in both countries.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte combines Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk with the flavor combination of real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It can be enjoyed hot or iced and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

Further, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is returning to the menu for a third year, combines Starbucks Cold Brew, sweetened with vanilla flavored syrup, topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam made with real pumpkin, and dusted with a pumpkin spice topping.

Both products are available in the U.S. and Canada stores for a limited time, while supplies last.

In addition, seasonal fall bakery items Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone will also return to join the Pumpkin Loaf.

Starbucks Spiced Pumpkin Scone is topped with sweet icing; Spiced Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is topped with a sweet cream cheese filling and a sprinkling of chopped, spiced pepitas; and Pumpkin Loaf is the gently spiced bread with pumpkin flavors and pepitas.

Starbucks Pumpkin Loaf is available in the U.S. year-round and offered in Canada for a limited time, while supplies last.

In addition, Starbucks is introducing two exquisite Starbucks Reserve whole bean coffees to 3,200 company-operated stores in the U.S. - Starbucks Reserve Vietnam Da Lat and Starbucks Reserve Costa Rica Naranjo. They are roasted daily at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries located in Seattle, Shanghai, Milano, New York, Tokyo and Chicago.

The company is also offering Nitro Cold Brew Duo - Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew. They are available year-round at most U.S. Starbucks locations.

Starbucks also offers seasonal flavors with a variety of pumpkin spice-flavored ground, packaged, and ready-to-drink products as well as the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate. They are available online and where groceries are sold across the country.

The customers can enjoy Starbucks fall menu through various ways, including using the Starbucks app for order ahead and pick-up options: grab and go in-store, drive-thru, and curbside pick-up, where available.

Starbucks fall favorites can also be enjoyed with delivery order on Uber Eats with limited menu.

Further, Starbucks offers new Pumpkin Love O' Meter, a fun and quirky digital pumpkin personality quiz helping Starbucks customers to find out their pumpkin interest.

