Common Blood Pressure Drugs Improve Colon Cancer Survival Rate, Says New Study

A new study done by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine's Department of Public Health Sciences has revealed that the commonly used blood pressure drugs have potential to improve the survival rate of patients suffering from colorectal cancer. The study was conducted on more than 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer.

As per the research, ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics are all associated with decreased mortality in these patients and those people who were regular with their blood pressure medicines had lesser chance of passing away due to cancer. The ACE inhibitors and thiazide diuretics were found to be most beneficial for patient survival and outcomes, while no such benefits were derived from calcium-channel blockers.

Researchers said, "Patients' adherence to their blood-pressure regimen also appears important. Our results show an association between increased adherence to blood pressure medications and reduced mortality in patients starting these medications after stage I, II or III CRC diagnosis relative to those who did not. Although further analysis is necessary, this increment of survival may be associated with a higher dose exposure, as a long-term/high-dose exposure to ACE-Is/ARBs was associated with a decreased incidence of CRC mortality."

As per the research associates, these results are just the beginning and more research needs to be done to confirm the connection between blood-pressure drugs and better outcomes. They, however, are confident that these blood pressure drugs will open the way for a low-cost way to help increase survival rate in patients with stage I-III colorectal cancer.

Researcher Rajesh Balkrishnan said, "Cost-effective solutions to prolong cancer survivorship in older patients may lie in commonly used medications. However, we need further confirmation of these findings through clinical trials."

High blood pressure is common among patients with colorectal cancer, but there has been little research done till now to understand the potential effect of blood-pressure drugs on patients' survival rates.

Even though the study has established a connection, scientists are not sure if the positives from the blood-pressure drugs come from the drugs themselves or from controlling patients' high blood pressure. They feel that it can be either one of them or both, but that can be confirmed only by more research and trials.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States and recent trends show more and more young people between the age of 45-50 getting the disease.

