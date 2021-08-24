South Korea Business Confidence Index Slips In August - BoK

Business sentiment in South Korea ebbed in August, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday with a confidence index score of 95.0 - down from 97.0 in July.

The outlook for the following month rose by 4 points to 96.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for August was 81, up 2 points from the previous month. The outlook for the following month also rose by 3 points to 81.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI)-a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for August was 105.3, up 1.4 points from July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.