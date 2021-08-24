Singapore Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

The Singapore stock has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,110-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to slightly higher, again supported by oil and technology stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourse were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index advanced 20.06 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 3,107.62 after trading between 3,100.89 and 3,113.03. Volume was 1.22 billion shares worth 1.1 billion Singapore dollars. There were 291 gainers and 187 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand and Thai Beverage both gathered 0.74 percent, while City Developments spiked 1.32 percent, Comfort DelGro perked 0.62 percent, Dairy Farm International added 0.58 percent, DBS Group rose 0.20 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.26 percent, Keppel Corp surged 2.30 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 0.48 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation advanced 0.60 percent, SATS rallied 0.97 percent, SembCorp Industries climbed 1.03 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 1.60 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.49 percent, Singapore Press Holdings jumped 1.06 percent, SingTel accelerated 1.27 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.27 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skyrocketed 8.11 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Wilmar International, Ascendas REIT, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Singapore Technologies Engineering were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened solidly higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, finally finishing with small gains.

The Dow added 30.55 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 35,366.26, while the NASDAQ climbed 77.15 points or 0.52 percent to end at 15,019.80 and the S&P 500 rose 6.70 points or 0.15 percent to close at 4,486.23.

The higher open on Wall Street came hopes that the FDA's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could boost vaccination rates in the U.S. and spur economic growth.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a rebound in U.S. new home sales in July.

Investors also are looking ahead to a highly-anticipated speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday for more clarity on the Fed's tapering timeline.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday for a second straight session as concerns for energy demand eased signs of falling infections in China, India and some other countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.90 or 3 percent at $67.54 a barrel.

