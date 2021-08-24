Taiwan Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Wednesday

The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, spiking more than 470 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 16,820-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to slightly higher, again supported by oil and technology stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourse were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the stocks.

For the day, the index gained 76.89 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 16,818.73 after trading between 16,779.90 and 16,904.30.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial improved 1.27 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.97 percent, CTBC Financial rallied 2.56 percent, Fubon Financial spiked 2.77 percent, First Financial collected 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial gathered 1.49 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.06 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.34 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.40 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.90 percent, Catcher Technology gathered 1.15 percent, MediaTek fell 0.22 percent, Delta Electronics sank 0.74 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.12 percent, Asia Cement added 0.46 percent and Taiwan Cement eased 0.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened solidly higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, finally finishing with small gains.

The Dow added 30.55 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 35,366.26, while the NASDAQ climbed 77.15 points or 0.52 percent to end at 15,019.80 and the S&P 500 rose 6.70 points or 0.15 percent to close at 4,486.23.

The higher open on Wall Street came hopes that the FDA's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could boost vaccination rates in the U.S. and spur economic growth.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a rebound in U.S. new home sales in July.

Investors also are looking ahead to a highly-anticipated speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday for more clarity on the Fed's tapering timeline.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday for a second straight session as concerns for energy demand eased signs of falling infections in China, India and some other countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.90 or 3 percent at $67.54 a barrel.

