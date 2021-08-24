Higher Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, accelerating more than 875 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,725-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to slightly higher, again supported by oil and technology stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourse were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the stocks, casinos and oil companies, while the properties were soft.

For the day, the index surged 618.33 points or 2.46 percent to finish at the daily high of 25,727.92 after moving as low as 25,361.75.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies jumped 5.06 percent, while AIA Group dipped 0.16 percent, Alibaba Group surged 9.47 percent, Alibaba Health Info rallied 6.43 percent, ANTA Sports added 0.65 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 1.04 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.28 percent, China Resources Land and China Life Insurance both collected 0.93 percent, CITIC tanked 1.07 percent, CNOOC gained 0.51 percent, Country Garden climbed 4.11 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 0.38 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 8.89 percent, Hang Lung Properties tumbled 0.91 percent, Henderson Land plunged 1.68 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas plummeted 4.40 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 0.68 percent, Longfor perked 1.81 percent, Meituan skyrocketed 13.51 percent, Sands China soared 9.30 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties fell 0.53 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.12 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gathered 3.70 percent, WuXi Biologics accelerated 7.70 percent and New World Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened solidly higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, finally finishing with small gains.

The Dow added 30.55 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 35,366.26, while the NASDAQ climbed 77.15 points or 0.52 percent to end at 15,019.80 and the S&P 500 rose 6.70 points or 0.15 percent to close at 4,486.23.

The higher open on Wall Street came hopes that the FDA's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could boost vaccination rates in the U.S. and spur economic growth.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a rebound in U.S. new home sales in July.

Investors also are looking ahead to a highly-anticipated speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday for more clarity on the Fed's tapering timeline.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday for a second straight session as concerns for energy demand eased signs of falling infections in China, India and some other countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.90 or 3 percent at $67.54 a barrel.

