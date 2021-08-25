Sensex, Nifty Climb To New Highs As Stocks Open On Buoyant Note

The Indian stock market opened on a firm note Wednesday morning, tracking positive global cues, and the benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty climbed to fresh record highs in early trades as shares from across several sectors moved up sharply.

Optimism about global economic growth thanks to positive U.S. vaccination news and easing worries about a tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve continued to aid the market's uptick.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 56,188.49, is up 202.50 points or 0.36 percent at 16,161.48. The Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange is up 62.85 points or 0.28 percent at 16,687.45, slightly off a new high of 16,701.85 touched in early trades.

On Tuesday, the Sensex and the Nifty had surged up 0.73 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively, extending gains to a second straight day.

Tata Consultancy Services and Nestle are up 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Infosys is gaining nearly 1 percent, while ITC, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and HCL Technologies are up 0.5 to 0.8 percent.

Tata Steel is gaining about 0.6 percent following a rating upgrade of the company's non-convertible debentures/bond issues to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore.

Titan Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Bharti Airtel are down 0.7 to 1 percent.

HDFC Life, up 2.3 percent, tops the list of gainers in the Nifty index. Tata Motors is rallying by about 2.1 percent, while Hindalco, Adani Ports and Britannia Industries are gaining 1 to 2 percent.

Wipro is gaining 0.7 percent. The IT major announced that it has bagged a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in their digital transformation journey in the financial sector. Wipro will manage E.ON's new IT system that will support more than 16,000 users spread across eight countries in Europe.

Larsen & Toubro is up 0.4 percent on reports the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund is in advanced negotiations with the company to invest up to Rs 4,000 crore in Hyderabad Metro.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares are up more than 2 percent after the company said its proposal to acquire a 10.4% stake in Gangavarm Port from the Andhra Pradesh government has received approval from the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board.

