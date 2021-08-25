European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence data from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes producer prices for July. Prices had increased 15.3 percent annually in June.

At 4.00 am ET, German ifo confidence survey results are due. The business sentiment index is seen falling to 100.4 in August from 100.8 in the previous month.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases monthly Distributive Trades survey results for August. The retail sales balance is seen falling to 20 from 23 in July.

Economic News

