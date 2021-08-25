Malaysia Inflation Slows In July

Malaysia's consumer prices inflation eased in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 2.2 percent in June from 3.4 percent in June. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 2.9 percent.

Prices rose for the sixth straight month since February, amid a lower base effect, the agency said.

The annual growth was largely driven by the rise in prices of transport by 16.6 percent.

Prices for for transport rose 11.6 percent. Prices for furnishings, households equipment and routine household maintenance rose 1.7 percent and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.3 percent.

The core inflation was 0.7 percent in July.

