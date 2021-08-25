European Stocks Slightly Higher In Cautious Trade

European stocks are slightly higher around noon on Wednesday with investors largely making cautious moves as they look for directional clues.

The focus now remains on the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, where the Federal Reserve's policymakers are expected to detail their plans about tapering the central bank's bond-buying program.

Disappointing reading of the Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany appears to be weighing a bit.

Among the major , the U.K. and France are modestly higher, while Germany is weak. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and France's CAC 40 is gaining 0.18%, while Germany's DAX is lower by 0.18%. The pan European Stoxx 600 is edging up 0.1%.

In the UK market, Ocado Group and Weir Group shares are gaining 3.2% and 3%, respectively. IAG is rising 2.3%, while Entain, Standard Chartered, Flutter Entertainment and ITV are up 1.5 to 2%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, JD Sports Fashion, AstraZeneca and Peshing Square Holdings are also notably higher.

Severn Trent, United Utilities, Unilever, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, National Grid Plc and Fresnillo are weak.

In France, Publicis Groupe shares are gaining 2.7%. Pernod Ricard shares are notably higher after the company said it expects to book an additional profit before tax of $163 million in its 2021 earnings report, after a favourable tax ruling.

Airbus Group, Technip, Societe Generale, Unibail Rodamco and Air France-KLM are up 1 to 1.6%. Faurecia is declining more than 2%.

In the German market, Puma is climbing 1.7%, Adidas is up 1.3% and Infineon Technologies is gaining nearly 1%.

Continental, Fresenius, Beiersdorf, BMW and Munich RE are down 0.5 to 1%.

Survey results from Ifo Institute showed German confidence weakened for the second straight month in August mainly due to significantly less optimism in companies' expectations.

The business climate index fell to 99.4 in August from 100.7 in July. The score was expected to ease moderately to 100.4.

The current situation indicator advanced to 101.4 from 100.4 in the previous month. The expected level was 100.8.

On the other hand, the expectations index declined to 97.5 in August from 101.0 a month ago and also remained below economists' forecast of 100.0.

