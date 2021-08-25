Spain Producer Prices Continue To Rise In July

Spain's producer prices continued to increase at a sharper pace in July, the statistical office INE said on Wednesday.

Producer prices grew sharply by 15.3 percent year-on-year in July. However, this was slightly slower than the 15.4 percent increase posted in June.

Excluding energy, producer prices were up 7.9 percent, faster than the 7.5 percent increase seen in June.

Among components, energy showed the biggest annual growth of 33.5 percent. Prices of intermediate goods also increased notably by 14.9 percent. The PPI of consumer goods gained 3.8 percent and that of capital goods by 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices growth eased to 1.7 percent from 2.2 percent a month ago, data showed.

