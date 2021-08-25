U.S. Durable Goods Orders Edge Down 0.1% In July

The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of July.

The report said durable goods orders edged down by 0.1 percent in July following a 0.8 percent increase in June. Economists had expected orders to decrease by 0.3 percent.

Excluding a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.7 percent in July after rising by 0.6 percent in June. Ex-transportation orders were expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

Economic News

