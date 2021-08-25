Online Publisher Substack Partners OpenNode To Offer Bitcoin Payments

Online publishing platform Substack, with over 500,000 paying subscribers, is partnering with Bitcoin payments platform OpenNode to enable easier payments for writers and publications in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. It will also enable subscription payments in Bitcoin.

OpenNode has integrated their Bitcoin API to offer Bitcoin payments on the online publishing platform. OpenNode will power both on-chain and Lightning Network Bitcoin payments.

With the integration of OpenNode's API, writers and independent publishers on the Substack platform will have the ability to accept Bitcoin payments using the Lightning Network and on-chain as well.

Substack and their users will benefit from support for Bitcoin as a way to pay and be paid. Some of the biggest names in the Bitcoin industry are on the Substack platform including Willy Woo and Dan Held.

OpenNode and Substack are working together to enable instant, low cost payments available to a select group of crypto-focused publications. Readers will also be able to use Bitcoin to pay for subscriptions to these select publications.

Substack said the Bitcoin payments option will give writers more flexibility and freedom as well as enable independent publishers on Substack to accept crypto payments. Content creators across the Substack ecosystem can accept Bitcoin payments, and retain earnings in Bitcoin or convert to preferred currency, it added.

The platform seamlessly converts between Bitcoin and major currencies or local currency automatically at the time of the transaction with locked exchange rates, or on demand.

Substack provides publishing, payment, analytics, and design infrastructure, as well as other key services and a thriving community, to support independent publishers of subscription newsletters. Substack has received backing from Andreessen Horowitz, Y-Combinator, Fifty Years, and others.

OpenNode provides secure, reliable payment acceptance and payout solutions for businesses. It offers businesses the benefits of instant, lowest cost payments made possible by Bitcoin, the world's best decentralized payment network; and the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's leading scaling solution.

