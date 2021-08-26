Ireland Consumer Confidence Improved In August

Ireland's consumer confidence improved in August, as households were increasingly concerned about the economic outlook, results of a survey showed Friday.

The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index rose to 86.5 in August from 84.9 in July.

"The gains in the August survey largely reflected improved 'macro' developments with little follow-through and this may suggest the continued absence of any broadly based 'feel-good factor' in terms of household finances," the KBC Bank said.

Among the six sub-indexes, two of the survey declined in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.