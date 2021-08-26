Swiss Employment Level Increases In Q2

Switzerland's employment level increased in the second quarter, data from Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Employment level rose to 5.126 million in the second quarter from 5.101 million in the previous quarter.

The total employment increased 0.6 percent annually in the second quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, employment grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter.

The number of vacancies rose in both the secondary and tertiary sector by 52.1 percent and 36.1 percent, respectively, in the second quarter, the agency said.

