Hong Kong Exports Growth Eases In July

Hong Kong's merchandise exports grew at a softer pace in July, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 26.9 percent year-on-year in July, after a 33.0 percent increase in June.

Imports gained 26.1 percent annually in July, after a 31.9 percent increase in the previous month.

The trade deficit widened to HK$34.981 billion in July from HK$29.816 billion in the same month last year. In June, the deficit was HK$40.455 billion.

"Yet, the resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic in many economies due to the spread of the Delta variant has heightened the uncertainty over the global economic outlook," a government spokesman said.

Economic News

