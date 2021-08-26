Iceland Jobless Rate Decreases In July

Iceland's jobless rate declined in July, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent in July from 5.6 percent in June. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 7.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 10,800 in July from 11,700 in the preceding month.

The number of employed persons rose to 197,500 in July from 196,000 in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in July.

