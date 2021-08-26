Google, Microsoft To Invest $30 Bln To Advance Cybersecurity

Tech majors Google and Microsoft announced billions of dollars in investment with a view to tackling cybersecurity threats in the United States.

In a meeting between the U.S. President Joe Biden and private sector and education leaders to discuss the efforts needed to address the growing cybersecurity issues, Microsoft announced an investment of $20 billion and Google $10 billion over the next 5 years.

Under the new initiatives, the National Institute of Standards and Technology or NIST agreed to collaborate with industry and other partners to develop a new framework to improve the security and integrity of the supply chain. It will provide a guideline to public and private entities on how to build secure technology and assess the security of technology, including open source software.

Apart from Microsoft and Google,IBM, Travelers, Coalition, and many others have agreed to participate in the NIST-led initiative.



As per a Government release, cybersecurity is a national security and economic security imperative for the Biden Administration. It was noted that both U.S. public and private sector entities increasingly face malicious cyber activity, and the threats and incidents affect businesses of all sizes, small towns and cities. Amid the growing issues, nearly half a million public and private cybersecurity jobs remain unfilled.

As part of the initiatives to prioritize cybersecurity to maintain continuity, Microsoft will speed up efforts to integrate cyber security by design and deliver advanced security solutions. The company will immediately make available $150 million in technical services to help federal, state, and local governments with upgrading security protection.,

Google will expand zero-trust programs, help secure the software supply chain, and enhance open-source security. Google also will help 100,000 Americans earn industry-recognized digital skills certificates that provide the knowledge that can lead to secure high-paying, high-growth jobs.

Further, Apple will establish a new program to drive continuous security improvements throughout the technology supply chain, and IBM will train 150,000 people in cybersecurity skills over the next three years.

Amazon will make available to the public the security awareness training it offers to employees at no charge. For all Amazon Web Services account holders, a multi-factor authentication device will be available at no additional cost to protect against cybersecurity threats like phishing and password theft.

As part of the cybersecurity initiatives, the President in May had issued an Executive Order that modernizes Federal Government defenses and improves the security of technology. In the critical infrastructure, a 100-day initiative was launched this fall to improve cybersecurity across the electric sector with others to follow.

On July 28, the National Security Memorandum was issued by Biden establishing voluntary cybersecurity goals that clearly outline the country's expectations for owners and operators of critical infrastructure.

Internationally, the Biden Administration has rallied G7 countries to hold accountable nations who harbor ransomware criminals and to update NATO cyber policy for the first time in seven years.

